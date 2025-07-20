Pakistan's inimical intentions remain biggest challenge to terror-free Jammu and Kashmir: CM Omar Abdullah to PTI.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-07-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 15:45 IST
India
- India
