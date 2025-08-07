NDA authorises PM Modi, BJP president J P Nadda to pick the alliance's Vice President candidate.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 16:45 IST
- Country:
- India
