Mumbai police beef up comedian Kapil Sharma's security after firing at his restaurant in Canada: Official.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai police beef up comedian Kapil Sharma's security after firing at his restaurant in Canada: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Over Ramcharitmanas Recitation in Police Training
Delhi Police Nab Key Suspect in Punjab Grenade Attack
Protests Ignite in Jammu Over Alleged Police Wrongdoing
Three killed as tanker explodes during attempt to heat and extract stuck asphalt from it near Vadodara in Gujarat: Police.
Madhya Pradesh Police Shake-up Amid Rajput Protests