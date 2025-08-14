India-US defence partnership is an important pillar of the bilateral partnership: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 16:51 IST
- Country:
- India
India-US defence partnership is an important pillar of the bilateral partnership: MEA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India-US Partnership Soars with NISAR Satellite Launch
Revolut's Landmark Partnership with Audi: Shaping the Future of Formula One
Prodapt Announces Strategic Expansion in Alberta Through Partnership with Invest Alberta
Revolutionizing Indian Automotive: JSW Motors & KPIT Technologies Partnership
Pioneering Partnership: CFI and MRIIRS Foster Inclusive Cycling Education in India