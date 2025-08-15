TN CM Stalin confers Thagaisal Thamizhar (Distinguished Tamilian) Award on IUML leader KM Khader Mohideen at I-Day event.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-08-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:04 IST
- Country:
- India
TN CM Stalin confers Thagaisal Thamizhar (Distinguished Tamilian) Award on IUML leader KM Khader Mohideen at I-Day event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand's Grand Independence Day and Silver Jubilee Celebrations
Homeland Group Shines Bright at ISCA and Golden Brick Awards 2025
Malayalam Cinema Shines at 71st National Film Awards
National Film Awards: Rani Mukerji wins best actress award for ''Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway''.
Hindi Cinema Shines at 71st National Film Awards: A Celebration of Excellence