Brazilian police accuse former President Jair Bolsonaro of planning to flee to Argentina seeking asylum, reports AP.
PTI | Brasilia | Updated: 21-08-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 04:31 IST
Brazilian police accuse former President Jair Bolsonaro of planning to flee to Argentina seeking asylum, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pioneering Flight: Sarla Aviation's Big Leap with Veteran Rajiv Bansal
Air India Flight 171 Tragedy: Safety Protocols Questioned Amid Interim Compensation Payouts
Incident Grounds Flights at Birmingham Airport: Delays Expected
United Airlines Grounds Flights Amid Tech Glitch
Flight Disruptions: Navigating the Geopolitical Turbulence