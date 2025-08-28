Left Menu

Roads, places should not be named after aggressors, I am not saying they should not be named after Muslims: RSS chief Bhagwat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:03 IST
Roads, places should not be named after aggressors, I am not saying they should not be named after Muslims: RSS chief Bhagwat.
  • Country:
  • India

Roads, places should not be named after aggressors, I am not saying they should not be named after Muslims: RSS chief Bhagwat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Escalate in West Bengal: Key Arrests Made

Political Tensions Escalate in West Bengal: Key Arrests Made

 India
2
Uniting Voices: Safeguarding the Girl Child in Northeast India

Uniting Voices: Safeguarding the Girl Child in Northeast India

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Ravaged by Monsoon Fury: Landslides Wreak Havoc

Himachal Pradesh Ravaged by Monsoon Fury: Landslides Wreak Havoc

 India
4
Surging Waters: A Community United in the Face of Floods

Surging Waters: A Community United in the Face of Floods

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025