South Korean prosecutors indict the wife of jailed ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, reports AP.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 29-08-2025 08:33 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 08:33 IST
