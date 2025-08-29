South Korean prosecutors indict the wife of jailed ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, reports AP.
PTI | Seoul | Updated: 29-08-2025 08:33 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 08:33 IST
South Korean prosecutors indict the wife of jailed ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Engineers in Baran Caught in Corruption Crackdown
Milei Faces Corruption Allegations Amid Political Upheaval
Bihar's Political Battle: Allegations of Corruption Cloud Congress-RJD Rally
Valmiki Corporation Scam: Unveiling Corruption in Karnataka's Development Funds
Governor Removes VC Over Corruption Charges