AIMIM also moves SC seeking extension of Sept 30 deadline for filing claims, objections in SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 11:52 IST
- Country:
- India
AIMIM also moves SC seeking extension of Sept 30 deadline for filing claims, objections in SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cong leader Rahul Gandhi's politics touched the lowest level with his 'Ghuspetiya Bachao Yatra' in Bihar, claims Amit Shah in Guwahati.
SC agrees to hear on Monday Rashtriya Janata Dal’s plea for extension of Sept 30 deadline for claims, objections in Bihar SIR.
RJD moves SC seeking extension of Sept 30 deadline for filing claims, objections in SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar.
Kejriwal Claims Hidden Alliance Between BJP and Congress
Tragic Electrocution Claims Life of Railway Employee