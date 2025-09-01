People should throw out Modi's BJP from Bihar in upcoming assembly polls: Kharge at Voter Adhikar yatra.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 01-09-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 14:18 IST
- Country:
- India
People should throw out Modi's BJP from Bihar in upcoming assembly polls: Kharge at Voter Adhikar yatra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bodoland Territorial Council Elections: Key Political Clash in BTC
Karnataka Politics Heat Up Over 'Dharmasthala Chalo' Rally and Mysuru Dasara Controversy
Bihar CM not in conscious state of mind, people will throw his govt out of power in assembly polls, claims Tejashwi in Patna.
West Bengal Assembly Condemns Attacks on Bengali Migrants
Stormy Start to Rajasthan Assembly's Monsoon Session