INDIA bloc VP candidate Sudershan Reddy writes letter to MPs of all parties.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-09-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 15:09 IST
- Country:
- India
INDIA bloc VP candidate Sudershan Reddy writes letter to MPs of all parties.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
This is going to be one of the most fair, decent elections ever fought in recent history of India: INDIA bloc VP candidate Sudershan Reddy.
Bodoland Territorial Council Elections: Key Political Clash in BTC
Controversial Myanmar Elections: India's Monitoring Role
Most claims, objections filed by political parties for exclusion of names from draft electoral rolls, not inclusion: EC to SC.
SC says confusion over Bihar SIR exercise 'largely trust issue', asks political parties to 'activate' themselves.