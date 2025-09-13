Left Menu

PM arrives in Aizawl; to launch Bairabi-Sairang railway line, other development projects.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 13-09-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 09:32 IST
PM arrives in Aizawl; to launch Bairabi-Sairang railway line, other development projects.
  • Country:
  • India

PM arrives in Aizawl; to launch Bairabi-Sairang railway line, other development projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Griffin Leads Procore Championship Amidst Ryder Cup Buzz

Griffin Leads Procore Championship Amidst Ryder Cup Buzz

 India
2
Golden Triumphs and Grit at the Athletics World Championships

Golden Triumphs and Grit at the Athletics World Championships

 Global
3
John Daly's Unfortunate Record: A 19-Stroke Saga on the PGA Tour Champions

John Daly's Unfortunate Record: A 19-Stroke Saga on the PGA Tour Champions

 Global
4
Anthony Martial Joins Monterrey: A New Chapter in Mexican Football

Anthony Martial Joins Monterrey: A New Chapter in Mexican Football

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025