PM arrives in Aizawl; to launch Bairabi-Sairang railway line, other development projects.
PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 13-09-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 09:32 IST
- Country:
- India
PM arrives in Aizawl; to launch Bairabi-Sairang railway line, other development projects.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Historic Visit: PM Modi to Unveil Mega Development Projects in Manipur
PM Modi Inaugurates Multi-Crore Development Projects in Northeast India
PM Modi's Landmark Mizoram Visit: A Boost to Connectivity and Development
PM Modi's Mizoram Visit: A Transformative Leap in Connectivity and Development
Century-Old Elphinstone ROB Bows Out for Modern Connectivity