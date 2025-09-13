Manipur land of courage, valour: PM Modi in Churachandpur.
PTI | Churachandpur | Updated: 13-09-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 13:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Manipur land of courage, valour: PM Modi in Churachandpur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Manipur
- courage
- valor
- Churachandpur
- cultural heritage
- resilience
- unity
- government
- commitment
Advertisement
ALSO READ
We want to make Manipur symbol of peace and prosperity, I am with people of this state: PM in Churachandpur.
Hope and Resilience: Vision for Jammu and Kashmir's Future
PM interacts with people displaced due to Manipur ethnic violence at Churachandpur: Officials.
Centre has increased budget allocation for railway, road connectivity projects in Manipur: Modi in Churachandpur.
Tripura's Green Initiative: Building Resilience with Check Dams