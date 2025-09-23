Iran's supreme leader rejects direct nuclear negotiations with US as reimposition of UN atomic sanctions looms, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:54 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
