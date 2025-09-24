Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma orders police to form SIT to probe into singer Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma orders police to form SIT to probe into singer Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Modi's Odisha Visit: Boosting Infrastructure with Railway Projects and Skill Development
Mystery Deepens: Opposition Demands CBI Probe Into Zubeen Garg's Death
Historic Reset: Shehbaz Sharif's US Visit Marks Thaw in Pakistan-US Relations
Justice for Zubeen: Assam CM Orders SIT Probe
Supreme Court Reviews Death Penalty Guidelines Amidst New Centre Plea