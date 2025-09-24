Left Menu

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma orders police to form SIT to probe into singer Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:50 IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma orders police to form SIT to probe into singer Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma orders police to form SIT to probe into singer Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore.

