People should not circulate old and provocative videos in media and social media: Govt statement on Ladakh situation.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:08 IST
- Country:
- India
People should not circulate old and provocative videos in media and social media: Govt statement on Ladakh situation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ladakh
- videos
- government
- provocative
- media
- social media
- peace
- tensions
- misinformation
- stability
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's 21-Point Middle East Peace Plan: A Potential Breakthrough?
Karnataka High Court Upholds Social Media Regulation
Purple Fest 2025: Media Workshop Calls for Inclusive Disability Narratives
Wave of Surrenders: Naxalites Turn Towards Peace in Chhattisgarh
Jimmy Kimmel's Triumphant Return Amid Media Turmoil