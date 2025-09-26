Bihar's women now have two brothers, Nitish and Modi, who are working tirelessly for their betterment: PM at launch of scheme.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 26-09-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 11:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Bihar's women now have two brothers, Nitish and Modi, who are working tirelessly for their betterment: PM at launch of scheme.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cross-Border Collaboration and Purposeful Leadership: A Call to Action
US Military Leadership Gathers in Quantico Amidst Speculation
Tony Blair Eyes Leadership Role in Gaza Peace Plan
Political Upheaval: Starmer Faces Leadership Challenge Amidst Criticism
Leadership Shake-Up in Wayanad: KPCC Appoints New District President Amidst Controversies