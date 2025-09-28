PM Modi lauds 100 years of RSS' 'remarkable, unprecedented, inspiring' journey; praises its selfless service, discipline.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 11:26 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi lauds 100 years of RSS' 'remarkable, unprecedented, inspiring' journey; praises its selfless service, discipline.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Influential Role in Palestinian Relations: Spotlight on Historical Ties
Prayerful Anticipation: India-Pakistan Asia Cup Showdown 2025
Indian Plastic Pipes Industry Braces for Growth Amid Challenges
India Secures Key Seat in ICAO Council to Shape Future of Global Aviation
FishTech: Transforming India's Blue Revolution for a Global Impact