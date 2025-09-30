TVK's estimated crowd of 10,000 doubled; also crowd that followed actor Vijay took turnout to 25,000 plus: TN govt.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-09-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:30 IST
TVK's estimated crowd of 10,000 doubled; also crowd that followed actor Vijay took turnout to 25,000 plus: TN govt.
