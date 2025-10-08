AI holds potential to fundamentally enhance next generation of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI): RBI Governor.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 16:57 IST
AI holds potential to fundamentally enhance next generation of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI): RBI Governor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka's Anti-Graft Measures: Strengthening CIABOC's Efficiency
Aemetis and Praj Industries Collaborate on Major Energy Efficiency Upgrades at California Ethanol Plant
Africa Launches $3 Billion Energy Efficiency Facility to Tackle Power Gaps
Commanders Conclave: Securing Borders & Boosting Combat Efficiency
Quantum Leap: Pioneers Win Nobel for Subatomic Discoveries Transforming Technology