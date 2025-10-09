Chandigarh police registers FIR in Haryana IPS 'suicide' case following complaint by officer's wife, says police official.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:43 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
