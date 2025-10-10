India is fully committed to sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan: Jaishankar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 12:45 IST
- Country:
- India
India is fully committed to sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan: Jaishankar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taiwan Independence Activities: A Threat to Strait Peace
Europe's Energy Dilemma: Supporting Ukraine While Funding Russia's War Effort
Government Extends $3M ‘Active Me – Kia Tū’ Fund to Support 10,000 Kiwi Kids
US Troops Deployed to Support Israel-Gaza Ceasefire
Historic Reform: Israel Boosts Fish Farming with $19.7M Annual Support