Left Menu

There are 19 people missing and feared dead after blast at Tennessee explosives plant, AP reports quoting sheriff.

PTI | Mcewen | Updated: 11-10-2025 01:02 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 01:02 IST
There are 19 people missing and feared dead after blast at Tennessee explosives plant, AP reports quoting sheriff.

There are 19 people missing and feared dead after blast at Tennessee explosives plant, AP reports quoting sheriff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Turbulence Sinks Wall Street Amid Sino-U.S. Tensions

Trump's Trade Turbulence Sinks Wall Street Amid Sino-U.S. Tensions

 Global
2
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: A New Twist in U.S.-China Trade War

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: A New Twist in U.S.-China Trade War

 Global
3
Tragedy in Tennessee: Explosives Plant Blast Leaves 19 Missing

Tragedy in Tennessee: Explosives Plant Blast Leaves 19 Missing

 Global
4
Senator Blackburn Seeks Answers on Capitol Riot Phone Data Subpoenas

Senator Blackburn Seeks Answers on Capitol Riot Phone Data Subpoenas

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025