Govt will transform 100 low-performing agri-districts under PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, says PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 12:35 IST
Govt will transform 100 low-performing agri-districts under PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, says PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India and UK Launch £24 Million Connectivity and Innovation Centre for 6G Era
YouTube Expands Shopping Affiliate Program with AI Innovation
India and ITU Launch “AI for Good – Impact India 2025” to Drive Human-Centric AI Innovation
India Leads Global Fintech Innovation: Bridging Tradition and Technology
Lingaro's Strategic Growth in India: Pioneering AI Innovation