South Africa beat Bangladesh by three wickets in ICC Women's World Cup match in Visakhapatnam.
PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 13-10-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 22:21 IST
South Africa beat Bangladesh by three wickets in ICC Women's World Cup match in Visakhapatnam.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
De Bruyne's Double: Secures Belgium's World Cup Qualifier Victory
Germany Secures Narrow Victory Over Northern Ireland
De Bruyne Leads Belgium to Victory with Two Penalties in Thrilling WC Qualifier
Woltemade's Shoulder Secures Germany's Narrow Victory in Belfast
De Bruyne's Double Leads Belgium to Crucial Victory Over Wales