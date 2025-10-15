Goa agriculture minister Ravi Naik passes away after cardiac arrest; former chief minister of coastal state was 79: Official.
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 15-10-2025 07:20 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 07:20 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
