J&K: Awami Ittehad Party MLA Sheikh Khursheed says he will vote for NC in RS polls to keep BJP out.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-10-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 11:31 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
