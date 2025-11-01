That day is not far when India will be completely free from Maoist terror: PM Modi at event in Chhattisgarh’s Nava Raipur.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 01-11-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 16:45 IST
- Country:
- India
That day is not far when India will be completely free from Maoist terror: PM Modi at event in Chhattisgarh's Nava Raipur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Maoist
- terror
- Modi
- Chhattisgarh
- Nava Raipur
- insurgency
- security
- national
- government
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ensuring Safe Elections in Arunachal's Insurgency-Hit Districts
Triumph Over Terror: Chhattisgarh's Journey Away from Maoist Clutches
Transforming Chhattisgarh: From Maoist Strife to Development Drive
India is mother of democracy: PM Modi after inaugurating new building of Chhattisgarh assembly in Nava Raipur.
A New Dawn: Inauguration of Chhattisgarh's Eco-Friendly Legislative Complex