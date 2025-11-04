Approval for new airport at Raxaul given, auditorium to be built at Motihari: Amit Shah at Bihar rally.
PTI | Motihari | Updated: 04-11-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 13:39 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
