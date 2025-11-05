Death toll in train accident near Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh rises to 11: Officials.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 05-11-2025 08:53 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 08:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Death toll in train accident near Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh rises to 11: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Suspicious Deaths Spark Investigation in Delhi's Ranhola Area
French Investigations Spotlight Major Online Retailers Over Suspected Rule Breaches
Security Scare at Reagan Airport: United Flight Threat Investigation
Tragic UPS Cargo Plane Crash Sparks Investigation
Court Slams Overzealous Investigation in 'Banana Republic' Incident