Gunfire underway between terrorists and security forces in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir: Officials.
PTI | Kishtwar | Updated: 05-11-2025 09:08 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 09:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Gunfire underway between terrorists and security forces in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kishtwar
- gunfire
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- terrorists
- security forces
- officials
- situation
- tense
- clashes
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sharpshooters gun down man-eater leopard in Maharashtra's Pune district: Forest officials.
Death toll in train accident near Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh rises to 11: Officials.
Cameroon's Election Turmoil: Security Forces' Deadly Response to Protests
4 dead, many others injured as passenger train rams into goods train from behind near Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh: Officials.
Security Forces Clash with Militants in Manipur: Four Killed