Development under BJP’s double-engine govt flows unabated in Assam just as flow of mighty Brahmaputra river: PM at Guwahati rally.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-12-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 16:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Development under BJP's double-engine govt flows unabated in Assam just as flow of mighty Brahmaputra river: PM at Guwahati rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- BJP
- development
- Modi
- Brahmaputra
- Guwahati
- progress
- twin-engine
- economy
- infrastructure
ALSO READ
Modi's Guwahati Visit: Strategic BJP Gathering Ahead of Assam Polls
Modi's Massive Guwahati Roadshow: A Grand Political Event
PM Narendra Modi begins roadshow from Sarusajai to Assam BJP headquarters in Guwahati.
Centre taking strict steps to stop infiltration: PM tells rally in Assam's Guwahati.
Congress gave protection to infiltrators who grabbed forests, threatening security and identity of Assam, claims PM at Guwahati rally.