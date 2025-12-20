Congress gave protection to infiltrators who grabbed forests, threatening security and identity of Assam, claims PM at Guwahati rally.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-12-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 16:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress gave protection to infiltrators who grabbed forests, threatening security and identity of Assam, claims PM at Guwahati rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Electoral Stand: Security Before Suffrage
Athashri at Forest Trails Wins 5-Star Award for Senior Living Excellence
AfDB Hails Launch of Tunisia’s Kairouan Solar Plant, Boosting Energy Security
Jammu & Kashmir Bolsters Cybersecurity with Comprehensive Audit
Bangladesh Mourns Youth Leader Amid Unrest and Tight Security