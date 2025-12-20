Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar flag off Bhopal Metro train from Subhash Nagar station.
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-12-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 18:19 IST
