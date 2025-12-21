India will progress only if farmers prosper, BJP govt launched several schemes to uplift them: PM at rally in Assam's Dibrugarh.
Congress indulging in anti-national activities, allowing illegal Bangladeshi immigrants to settle in Assam, alleges PM at rally in Dibrugarh.
Congress opposing revision of voter lists as it is only concerned with grabbing power, alleges PM at rally in Assam's Dibrugarh.