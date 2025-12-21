BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP win 207 posts of municipal council presidents in local body polls: Maharashtra State Election Commission.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 22:37 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP win 207 posts of municipal council presidents in local body polls: Maharashtra State Election Commission.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mahayuti Secures Dominant Victory in Local Elections
Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) win 44 posts of municipal council presidents in local body polls: Maharashtra SEC.
BJP's Triumph in Arunachal Pradesh Local Elections
Congress Victory in Maharashtra Local Elections Sparks Political Waves
BJP's Dominance in Arunachal Pradesh Local Elections