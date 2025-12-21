BJP's Dominance in Arunachal Pradesh Local Elections

The ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh demonstrated a robust victory in the recent local body elections, capturing a substantial number of seats in both zilla parishad and gram panchayat constituencies. The State Election Commission confirmed these results late Sunday.

According to the SEC, the BJP secured 170 out of 245 zilla parishad member seats, with an uncontested haul of 59, illustrating its dominance at the district level. The Peoples' Party of Arunachal (PPA) and Congress secured 28 and seven seats respectively, with other parties and independents sharing the remainder.

In the gram panchayat elections, the BJP achieved 6,085 out of 8,208 seats, with 5,211 being uncontested. The PPA followed with 648 seats, and independents grabbed 627. Notably, 47 seats were decided by lot, and 45 seats were left vacant due to various reasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)