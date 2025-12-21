Left Menu

BJP's Dominance in Arunachal Pradesh Local Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured significant victories in Arunachal Pradesh's zilla parishad and gram panchayat elections, winning 170 out of 245 zilla parishad seats and 6,085 out of 8,208 gram panchayat seats. Opposition parties, including PPA and Congress, trailed behind, with several seats decided by draws or left vacant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 21-12-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 20:31 IST
BJP's Dominance in Arunachal Pradesh Local Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh demonstrated a robust victory in the recent local body elections, capturing a substantial number of seats in both zilla parishad and gram panchayat constituencies. The State Election Commission confirmed these results late Sunday.

According to the SEC, the BJP secured 170 out of 245 zilla parishad member seats, with an uncontested haul of 59, illustrating its dominance at the district level. The Peoples' Party of Arunachal (PPA) and Congress secured 28 and seven seats respectively, with other parties and independents sharing the remainder.

In the gram panchayat elections, the BJP achieved 6,085 out of 8,208 seats, with 5,211 being uncontested. The PPA followed with 648 seats, and independents grabbed 627. Notably, 47 seats were decided by lot, and 45 seats were left vacant due to various reasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025