13 people sentenced to life imprisonment by court in Bengal's Murshidabad in lynching of father-son during protests over Waqf Amendment Act.
PTI | Murshidabad | Updated: 23-12-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:42 IST
- Country:
- India
