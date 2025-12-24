Ukraine's president says consensus reached on many points after peace talks with US, but territory is unresolved issue, reports AP.
PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 24-12-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 14:50 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
