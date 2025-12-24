Aam Aadmi Party relieves Amit Palekar from post of Goa unit president; decision follows AAP's poor show in Zilla Panchayat polls.
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 24-12-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 22:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Aam Aadmi Party relieves Amit Palekar from post of Goa unit president; decision follows AAP's poor show in Zilla Panchayat polls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Celebrating Vajpayee: A Legacy of Poetry, Humor, and Leadership
Leadership Shake-Up: Jagtap Resigns Amid NCP Alliance Speculations
Karnataka's Power Struggle: Inside the Congress Leadership Tussle
Karnataka Congress Leadership: A Tug-of-War?
Bommai Critiques Congress Leadership's 'High' with No 'Command'