Visit house to house to ensure that poor, Dalit, tribal and minority community voters are not deleted from voter lists: Kharge at CWC meet.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 12:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Visit house to house to ensure that poor, Dalit, tribal and minority community voters are not deleted from voter lists: Kharge at CWC meet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kharge
- CWC
- poor voters
- Dalit
- tribal
- minority
- democracy
- voter lists
- electoral process
- inclusivity
ALSO READ
Meerut Protest Sheds Light on Bangladesh's Minority Crisis
Rising Tensions: Political Turmoil and Minority Attacks in Bangladesh
Jyotsna Sabar Shines: Triumph of a Tribal Weightlifting Champion
NIFTEM Kundli Named PIA for PM VIKAS to Skill Minority Youth Nationwide
Shia Personal Law Board to Tackle Uniform Civil Code and Minority Rights