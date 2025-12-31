Maharashtra court junks complaint against NCP leader Dhananjay Munde alleging concealment of information in 2024 poll affidavit.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-12-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 16:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra court junks complaint against NCP leader Dhananjay Munde alleging concealment of information in 2024 poll affidavit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Court Dismisses Concealment Allegations Against NCP Leader Munde
AIADMK Preps Strategically for Tamil Nadu Elections Amid Political Jousting
Maharashtra's Political Shuffle: Municipal Elections Set New Alliances
PTI Withdraws Islamabad Election Notification Amid Constitutional Concerns
Unopposed Victories: Triumph in Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Elections