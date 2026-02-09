Left Menu

SIR in West Bengal: SC says manner of employment and work profile of 8,505 officers will be decided by EC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:28 IST
SIR in West Bengal: SC says manner of employment and work profile of 8,505 officers will be decided by EC.
  • Country:
  • India

SIR in West Bengal: SC says manner of employment and work profile of 8,505 officers will be decided by EC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fischer Group Expands Footprint with New Saudi Subsidiary

Fischer Group Expands Footprint with New Saudi Subsidiary

 India
2
Diplomatic Dispute: Assam CM Challenges Congress Leader Over Pakistan Visit

Diplomatic Dispute: Assam CM Challenges Congress Leader Over Pakistan Visit

 India
3
Rethinking HbA1c: Indian Diabetes Diagnosis Under the Lens

Rethinking HbA1c: Indian Diabetes Diagnosis Under the Lens

 India
4
Reviving India's Olympic Spirit: National Olympic Academy Relaunched

Reviving India's Olympic Spirit: National Olympic Academy Relaunched

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026