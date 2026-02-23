SC refuses to entertain plea of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy assailing statements made by Andhra Pradesh CM on Tirupati laddu row.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 12:01 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 12:01 IST
- Country:
- India
SC refuses to entertain plea of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy assailing statements made by Andhra Pradesh CM on Tirupati laddu row.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Political Drama: The Dalit Chief Minister Debate
Tragic Loss: Punjab Chief Minister Announces Support for Martyred Police Personnel
Supreme Court Rejects Swamy's Plea on Tirumala Laddu Inquiry
SC says SIT probe into Tirupati laddu row is complete and there was nothing wrong with state government's separate inquiry into it.
Opposition Boycotts Chief Minister's Tea Party Amidst Government Criticism