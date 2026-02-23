Officer Assaulted: Temple Festival Chaos Unleashed

A Senior Civil Police Officer was allegedly assaulted by suspected gang members in Aluva for asking them to relocate their motorcycle, according to local police reports. Officer Ranjith was managing crowd control duties during the Aluva Siva Temple festival when the altercation happened.

The suspects parked their motorcycle in a way that hindered the crowd's movement near the Aluva Manappuram bridge. When Officer Ranjith asked them to shift their vehicle, he was reportedly attacked, and his uniform was ripped.

Police have filed a case and identified the accused through vehicle details and CCTV footage. Efforts are underway to apprehend the gang members, known troublemakers within the community, who also caused disturbances at the event.

