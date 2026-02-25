Left Menu

Healthy citizens play key role in making country healthy: President Murmu at National Arogya Fair opening at Shegaon in Maharashtra.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 25-02-2026 13:40 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 13:40 IST
Healthy citizens play key role in making country healthy: President Murmu at National Arogya Fair opening at Shegaon in Maharashtra.
  • Country:
  • India

Healthy citizens play key role in making country healthy: President Murmu at National Arogya Fair opening at Shegaon in Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China Urges Ceasefire Amidst Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict

China Urges Ceasefire Amidst Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict

 China
2
The Perils of Online Self-Diagnosis: Trusting Doctors over Algorithms

The Perils of Online Self-Diagnosis: Trusting Doctors over Algorithms

 United States
3
AI: The Beacon of Hope for Economic Stability

AI: The Beacon of Hope for Economic Stability

 Global
4
Margaret Alva Congratulates Kejriwal on Case Discharge

Margaret Alva Congratulates Kejriwal on Case Discharge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026