Britain, France and Germany say they are ready to work with the US and partners to help stop Iran's retaliatory attacks, reports AP.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 02-03-2026 02:09 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 02:09 IST
Britain, France and Germany say they are ready to work with the US and partners to help stop Iran's retaliatory attacks, reports AP.

Britain, France and Germany say they are ready to work with the US and partners to help stop Iran's retaliatory attacks, reports AP.

