Mamata planning to start demonstration against SIR as she wants to protect infiltrators: BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Sandeshkhali.
PTI | Sandeshkhali | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:47 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
