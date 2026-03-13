All 6 crew aboard US KC-135 refuelling aircraft that crashed in Iraq are dead, reports AP, quoting US military.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:55 IST
All 6 crew aboard US KC-135 refuelling aircraft that crashed in Iraq are dead, reports AP, quoting US military.
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