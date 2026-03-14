TMC perplexed after sensing that change is imminent in Bengal: Modi at Kolkata rally.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 15:38 IST
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- India
TMC perplexed after sensing that change is imminent in Bengal: Modi at Kolkata rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- TMC
- Kolkata
- Modi
- Bengal
- political change
- rally
- Trinamool Congress
- development
- dynamics
- BJP
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